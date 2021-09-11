CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasanton, CA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Pleasanton

Tri-Valley Tribune
 6 days ago

PLEASANTON, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0bt2vQLj00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

