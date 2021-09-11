Chicago Weather Forecast
CHICAGO, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, September 12
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Monday, September 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 63 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
