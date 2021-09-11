CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Evansville, IN

KC Cross Country Competes Well At Stegemoller Classic

By WJBD Staff
southernillinoisnow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe KC men and women cross country teams traveled to Angel Mounds Park south of Evansville, IN. The Stegemoller Classic is hosted by Southern Indiana University. The Blue Angels were led by Megan Cook over the 4k distance placing 5th overall. She was followed by Summer Chelf, The next finishers for the Angels were Cayla Krueger, Maggie Fitzgerald, and Macie Hargis. Mya Abers and Jamesyn Lyons were the next two Angels to cross the finish line.

southernillinoisnow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evansville, IN
Evansville, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Stevenson
NBC News

Ex-Algerian president Bouteflika, ousted amid protests, dies at 84

ALGIERS, Algeria — Former Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who fought for independence from France, reconciled his conflict-ravaged nation and was then ousted amid pro-democracy protests in 2019 after two decades in power, has died at age 84, state television announced Friday. The report on ENTV, citing a statement from the...
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy