KC Cross Country Competes Well At Stegemoller Classic

The KC men and women cross country teams traveled to Angel Mounds Park south of Evansville, IN. The Stegemoller Classic is hosted by Southern Indiana University. The Blue Angels were led by Megan Cook over the 4k distance placing 5th overall. She was followed by Summer Chelf, The next finishers for the Angels were Cayla Krueger, Maggie Fitzgerald, and Macie Hargis. Mya Abers and Jamesyn Lyons were the next two Angels to cross the finish line.