Miami, FL

Miami is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

 6 days ago

(MIAMI, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Miami. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Miami:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbNUg_0bt2vD7W00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 80 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 86 °F, low 81 °F
    • 9 to 14 mph wind

  • Monday, September 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 80 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 79 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

