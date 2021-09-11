Detroit Daily Weather Forecast

DETROIT, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 69 °F Windy: 25 mph



Sunday, September 12 Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 87 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Monday, September 13 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 14 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 90 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.