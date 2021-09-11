CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Daily Weather Forecast

 6 days ago

DETROIT, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10kyel_0bt2vBM400

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

