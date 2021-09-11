CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Weather Forecast For San Jose

San Jose Sentinel
San Jose Sentinel
 6 days ago

SAN JOSE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYOA4_0bt2vATL00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

