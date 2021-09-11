CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Take advantage of Saturday sun in Manhattan

Manhattan Echo
Manhattan Echo
 6 days ago

(MANHATTAN, NY) A sunny Saturday is here for Manhattan, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Manhattan:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3risaw_0bt2v8n800

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, September 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, September 13

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Slight Chance of Rain Showers then Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 77 °F, low
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Manhattan Echo, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

