Portland, OR

Weather Forecast For Portland

Portland Report
Portland Report
 6 days ago

PORTLAND, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27e4VM_0bt2v7uP00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Portland Report

Portland is in for a sunny Tuesday — jump on it!

(PORTLAND, OR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Portland. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Portland Report

News wrap: Headlines in Portland

(PORTLAND, OR) The news in Portland never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Portland area, click here.
With Portland Report, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

