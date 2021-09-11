Weather Forecast For Houston

HOUSTON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 91 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, September 12 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 89 °F, low 75 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, September 13 Showers And Thunderstorms High 84 °F, low 76 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 14 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 83 °F, low 74 °F Light wind



