Let's Make it Easier for Distillers To Ship Alcohol Directly to Adult Consumers

By Baylen Linnekin
 6 days ago
Advocates for distilled spirits producers and consumers are pushing Congress and states to reform antiquated, biased, and heavy-handed rules that make it difficult or impossible to ship liquor directly to consumers (DTC). The charge to modernize DTC legislation in Congress and the states comes as the Covid-19 pandemic has changed the way many consumers buy—and states regulate—alcohol, with online orders and direct shipments gaining considerably in popularity over the past 18 months.

