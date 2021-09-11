3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Lincoln

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(LINCOLN, NE) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lincoln. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lincoln:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f784Q_0bt2v2Um00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 16 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 79 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

