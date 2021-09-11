CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Half Moon Bay, CA

Half Moon Bay Daily Weather Forecast

 6 days ago

HALF MOON BAY, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IIA7g_0bt2uz9f00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Here’s the cheapest gas in Half Moon Bay Saturday

(HALF MOON BAY, CA) Gas prices vary across in the Half Moon Bay area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Alliance at 120 San Mateo Rd. Regular there was listed at $4.29 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.49 at Texaco at 201 San Mateo Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
Seize the day (even if it’s cloudy)

(HALF MOON BAY, CA.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Half Moon Bay Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Half Moon Bay gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(HALF MOON BAY, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Half Moon Bay, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Easy Mart at 61 Ave Alhambra. Regular there was listed at $4.39 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.69 at Texaco at 201 San Mateo Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
