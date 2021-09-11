Half Moon Bay Daily Weather Forecast
HALF MOON BAY, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Mostly cloudy during the day; while cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 62 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Sunday, September 12
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Monday, September 13
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
