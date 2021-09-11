CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bronx, NY

Saturday has sun for The Bronx — 3 ways to make the most of it

The Bronx Beacon
The Bronx Beacon
 6 days ago

(THE BRONX, NY) A sunny Saturday is here for The Bronx, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for The Bronx:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CzR1a_0bt2ubDT00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 71 °F
    • 8 to 13 mph wind

  • Monday, September 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Bronx Beacon

Weather Forecast For The Bronx

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in The Bronx: Friday, September 17: Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight; Saturday, September 18: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Sunday, September 19: Sunny during
BRONX, NY
The Bronx Beacon

The lineup: Sports news in Bronx

(BRONX, NY) Bronx sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
The Bronx Beacon

Top stories trending in Bronx

(BRONX, NY) The news in Bronx never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates. We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
BRONX, NY
The Bronx Beacon

Check out these homes for sale in Bronx now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Only the best will do! Beautifully remodeled one-bedroom coop apartment with stunning contemporary design and fixtures. Truly, move right in! Gorgeous
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bronx#Nws
The Bronx Beacon

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Bronx

(BRONX, NY) Life in Bronx has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
BRONX, NY
The Bronx Beacon

Bronx calendar: What's coming up

1. FREE Outdoor Bomba Dance Classes in Roberto Clemente Plaza; 2. Free! - Raya and the Last Dragon & Hair Love | BTM Films on the Rooftop; 3. Mindset Reset: Change Your Thoughts. Change Your Life.; 4. BXFR Summer Fitness Series - Zumba; 5. Yankees vs. Orioles;
BRONX, NY
The Bronx Beacon

Bronx-curious? These homes are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Old farm house built in the 1940's with lots of southern charm and history. A great property to rehab, and create your very own
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
The Bronx Beacon

Single-family homes for sale in Bronx

(BRONX, NY) Looking for a house in Bronx? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
BRONX, NY
The Bronx Beacon

The Bronx Beacon

Bronx, NY
4K+
Followers
925
Post
876K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bronx Beacon, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy