4-Day Weather Forecast For Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 78 °F, low 66 °F 12 mph wind



Sunday, September 12 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 85 °F, low 71 °F 10 to 14 mph wind



Monday, September 13 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 87 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 14 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 81 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.