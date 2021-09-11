CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
4-Day Weather Forecast For Brooklyn

Brooklyn Beat
 6 days ago

BROOKLYN, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2HVC_0bt2uZOt00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 66 °F
    • 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, September 12

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 71 °F
    • 10 to 14 mph wind

  • Monday, September 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

