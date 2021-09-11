CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Daily Weather Forecast For Philadelphia

 6 days ago

PHILADELPHIA, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0bt2uWki00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

