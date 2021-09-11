CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Weather Forecast For Fairfield

 6 days ago

FAIRFIELD, CT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0bt2uT6X00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 64 °F
    • 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, September 12

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 69 °F
    • 12 mph wind

  • Monday, September 13

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

