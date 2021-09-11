Daily Weather Forecast For Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, CT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 64 °F
- 12 mph wind
Sunday, September 12
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 69 °F
- 12 mph wind
Monday, September 13
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
