San Francisco, CA

San Francisco Weather Forecast

 6 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYOA4_0bt2uSDo00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

