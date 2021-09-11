3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s cloudy forecast in Pacifica

(PACIFICA, CA.) Saturday is set to be cloudy in Pacifica, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Pacifica:

Saturday, September 11 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 63 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Sunday, September 12 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 64 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Monday, September 13 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 65 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 14 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 68 °F, low 57 °F 6 to 12 mph wind



