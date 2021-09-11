CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milpitas, CA

Milpitas Weather Forecast

The Milpitas Dispatch
The Milpitas Dispatch
 6 days ago

MILPITAS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27e4VM_0bt2uQSM00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Milpitas Dispatch

The Milpitas Dispatch

Milpitas, CA
400
Followers
493
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

With The Milpitas Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy