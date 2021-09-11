Milpitas Weather Forecast

MILPITAS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 75 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Sunday, September 12 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Monday, September 13 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 84 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



