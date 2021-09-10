Encore Info Session Tuesday! Global leader in events, production, multimedia and A/V technology

1. Log into HatterJobs: https://stetson-csm.symplicity.com/students/?signin_tab=0. Discover a place where you’re empowered to learn and grow, building a career that’s packed with development opportunities, mobility, rewards and a unique culture. That’s our focus on you. At Encore, you’ll join a team that delivers innovative event solutions that can vary from small meetings, virtual and hybrid events, full-service production, event experiences and global multimedia conference events with thousands of attendees. Here, you’ll have everything you need – including our full support – to take your skills to the next level and define your future.