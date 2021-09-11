Montgomery County Commissioners Release Statements on Major Disaster Declaration
“After seeing the devastation across Montgomery County and how this storm ravaged our communities, we acted immediately to make sure our residents could get the financial help and assistance they need to rebuild,” said Dr. Valerie A. Arkoosh, Chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners. “I thank President Biden for his approval of a Major Disaster Declaration which will allow us to build back better and stronger. I would like to thank Governor Wolf, Senator Casey, and Congresswoman Dean for their crucial help and support. We look forward to working with FEMA and our members of Congress to ensure Montgomery County residents get the relief they need from the devastating impacts of Ida.”www.montcopa.org
