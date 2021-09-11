Montgomery County Commissioners Release Statements on Major Disaster Declaration

The Federal Major Disaster Declaration announced yesterday by the Biden Administration applies to Coconino, Navajo, and Apache counties related to emergency events from July 22-24. This declaration is a mechanism for the state to recover funds from the federal government for their response efforts. It will have an indirect impact on Coconino County and the City of Flagstaff with a potential for some funding to address flood impacts only to public infrastructure that occurred within this timeframe. Flood impacts to public (city’s) infrastructure during July 22 – July 24 did not occur within the Museum Flood area. Furthermore, the Presidential Disaster Declaration is based on impacts to public infrastructure across the three counties and does not result in the ability for individuals impacted by flooding to secure FEMA Individual Assistance nor SBA low-interest disaster loans. DEMA or FEMA should be contacted for additional information on this declaration.

