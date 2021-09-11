The vampire fish that doesn’t suck blood
Bodies of water are home to some of the most bizarre creatures that humans have studied, and many more are still yet to be discovered. A prime example of this is the Amazon River basin, which provides a habitat for around 15 percent of all freshwater fish species currently known, with an estimated 40 percent of additional species yet to be named. One of the strangest of these lesser-studied fishes includes the appropriately named “vampire fish,” a member of the catfish subfamily Vandellinae and known locally as “candiru.”www.earth.com
Comments / 2