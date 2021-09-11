Friday: Facebook glasses, UN hackers, menstruation app, IPv4 escalation & iPhone

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hackers apparently not only attack large companies in order to extort money from them, but have also penetrated the network of the United Nations. What exactly they are looking for there and why they are attacking the UN is unclear. It would be more interesting to hack smart glasses like the new “Ray-Ban Stories” from Facebook. After all, you could use it to tap potentially compromising images or videos – a brief overview of the most important messages.

komando.com

Google just banned 8 dangerous apps – Check your phone right now!

The pandemic has caused financial hardships across the globe, and people are seeking to supplement their income. People on the fence about investing are treading into the stock market for the first time, while others are following the cryptocurrency hype caused by social media and public figures. You must be...
CELL PHONES
Fortune

Facebook releases highly anticipated $299 smart glasses

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Facebook Inc. unveiled its long-awaited smart glasses in partnership with Ray-Ban, entering a nascent wearables market with a focus on capturing photos rather than augmented reality. The social network on Thursday showed off the glasses,...
TECHNOLOGY
MySanAntonio

Catalyst Launches Drop Proof Protection Cases for NEW iPhone 13 Series

Catalyst brings back popular Glow-in-the-Dark colorway for Influence Case. As Apple launches the latest series of iPhones and accessories with the introduction of the iPhone 13, Catalyst releases a fresh line of cases that add style to the highest grade of protection for the devices. Today, Catalyst, the award-winning manufacturer of the world’s most protective and stylish cases for smartphones and electronic devices, introduces the Active Defense Influence and Vibe Cases for the iPhone 13 series.
TECHNOLOGY
WIS-TV

Facebook, Ray-Ban launch smart glasses

(AP) - Seven years after the ill-fated Google Glass, and five years after Snap launched its Spectacles, another tech giant is trying its hand at internet-connected smart glasses, hoping that this time around things might be different and loads of people will actually wear them. In a partnership with Ray-Ban...
BUSINESS
dailytechnewsshow.com

Hey Facebook, Nice Glasses! – DTNS 4107

Facebook announces new smart glasses called Ray-Ban Stories, iRobot announces the Roomba j7+ robot vacuum featuring built-in machine vision, BMW showed off two e-bike concepts, the I Vision AMBY and Motorrad Vision AMBY and Amazon released its own house-brand TVs running it’s FireOS smart TV system. Starring Tom Merritt, Justin...
TECHNOLOGY
q957.com

Facebook unveils its first smart glasses

(Reuters) – Facebook Inc launched its first smart glasses on Thursday in a step toward its aim of offering true augmented-reality spectacles. The glasses, which were created in partnership with Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica, allow wearers to listen to music, take calls or capture photos and short videos and share them across Facebook’s services using a companion app. Facebook said the glasses line, called “Ray-Ban Stories,” would start at $299.
TECHNOLOGY
mobileworldlive.com

Facebook glasses move already under privacy scrutiny

Italy’s personal data regulator raised questions about the privacy implications of Facebook’s newly-announced smart glasses, demanding the company provide further details on how it will use information, images and footage gathered. In a statement, regulator Garante per la Protezione dei Dati Personali (GPDP) noted it asked Facebook for comments on...
TECHNOLOGY
Computerworld

Facebook smart glasses and some lessons for Apple

On the road to AR, Facebook snagged some attention this week with the arrival of its first smart glasses. As Apple inches toward the introduction of its own augmented spectacles, are there lessons here about what these things do and how they should work?. What Facebook's glasses do. First, let’s...
ELECTRONICS
Interesting Engineering

Facebook Is Now Making Camera Glasses

Parents of infants and toddlers might recognize the frustrations that come with having to pull your smartphone out to record this 'new thing' that your baby does, but completely missing the moment by the time, the camera app opens. Would you not happily crowdfund a project that makes smart glasses, just for moments like these? Well, you don't have to now, because Facebook has already made them and they are called, Ray-Ban Stories.
TECHNOLOGY
The Verge

Vergecast: How smart are Facebook’s glasses?

Every Friday, The Verge publishes our flagship podcast, The Vergecast, where co-hosts Nilay Patel and Dieter Bohn discuss the week in tech news with the reporters and editors covering the biggest stories. This week on The Vergecast, Nilay and Dieter are joined by Verge managing editor Alex Cranz and senior...
TECHNOLOGY
Wrcbtv.com

APP OF THE DAY: Creating an iPhone shortcut for Shazam app

It's one of the first apps many people downloaded when they first got a smartphone. Shazam isn't just the name of the app anymore, it's a verb. Hear a song on the radio, in a commercial or playing in the gym and you can "Shazam it" to see the song title and artist and even buy the song from Apple.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Xiaomi Smart Glasses combine the tech of Google Glass with the Facebook x Ray-Ban glasses to dazzling effect

Xiaomi likes to reveal its technology pipeline before it is ready for commercialization and its new Smart Glasses stick with that familiar script. Just about any tech fan who takes a look at the embedded video below will want to get their hands on this device or something similar. However, while a completely working product, the company has not revealed any pricing or availability at this stage.
ELECTRONICS
Freethink

Facebook’s smart glasses are stylish and creepy

The new Ray-Ban Stories, smart glasses just released by Ray-Ban and Facebook, look exactly like what you see in a spy movie. Discrete enough to pass for a classic pair of stylish glasses, but with a barely-visible built-in camera. But you don’t have to be a secret agent to own...
TECHNOLOGY
theedgemarkets.com

Snap Inc hires first global head of platform safety

LONDON (Sept 15): Snapchat's owner has hired a long-time online safety advocate as its first global head of platform safety, Snap Inc told Reuters on Wednesday, as the company continues to ramp up efforts around user safety and as social media firms face mounting global pressure from regulators and lawmakers.
BUSINESS
mix929.com

Google says it offers more than $10 billion in consumer benefits in S.Korea

SEOUL (Reuters) – Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Wednesday its presence in South Korea equates to nearly 12 trillion won ($10.16 billion) in economic benefits for its users, as the U.S. tech giant faces increased scrutiny from regulators and politicians. Google’s announcement came a day after South Korea’s antitrust agency...
BUSINESS
SlashGear

Messaging app Telegram leveraged by hackers for data sharing

There are numerous messaging apps that were originally intended to encrypt communications between users for privacy. However, those applications are also leveraged by criminals, terrorists, and various users for illicit purposes. Messaging app Telegram has reportedly become a hub for cybercriminals wanting to buy, sell, and share data they have stolen and the tools they use.
INTERNET
Android Headlines

Must-Have Android Apps For Your Smartphone

There are thousands of mobile apps available for your Android device. But which of these apps do you need?. No one has the time to scroll through thousands of Android apps to see what they can use. So in this article, we will share with you some of the must-have Androids apps you need on your smartphone.
CELL PHONES

