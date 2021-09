The Michigan State Spartans are headed back home for Week Two with a 1-0 record after an impressive win at Northwestern last Friday. This week, the Spartans will be back in front of fans at Spartan Stadium for the first time since November of 2019. I am sure both players and fans alike are equally excited to see what the atmosphere will be like on the banks of the Red Cedar. The opponent almost doesn’t matter, as the ambiance will likely be electric no matter what, except that this is what this piece is about, so let’s get to it.

