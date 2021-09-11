'Married at First Sight' Star Fired for 'Unacceptable' Behavior
A participant on the UK's version of Married at First Sight has been removed due to bad behavior. Digital Spy reports that Nikita Jasmine has been removed from the show just two months into taping. A spokesperson for the show says the decision was made for Jasmine to be given the boot due to her "unacceptable" behavior. In a statement, they said: "The wellbeing of cast and crew is our utmost priority at all times throughout production and beyond."popculture.com
