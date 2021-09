There could be a couple of other Big 10 schools that decide to try the minor league level. There could also be some surprising outliers (thinking of the Big XII) who try to make a go of it. But otherwise, I think the lines are already drawn between the "haves" and the "have nots." Most schools outside of the SEC and Big 10 -- including Virginia Tech -- are already so far behind in terms of revenue that they will not clear that gap for a long time (if ever). And I'd expect that to be along the lines of the "official" reason why many will opt for the amateur approach.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 7 HOURS AGO