10 Met Gala after-party looks celebrities wore that were better than their red-carpet outfits

Jennifer Lawrence at the 2015 Met Gala (left), and at an after-party (right). Karwai Tang/Dave Kotinsky/Stringer/Getty Images

The Met Gala is the ultimate place for celebrities to show off their boldest fashion.

But sometimes, stars save their best looks for after-parties held hours after the red carpet.

Zendaya and Jennifer Lawrence are two examples of stars who wore better looks after the Met Gala.

Cassie Ventura at the 2010 Met Gala (left) and at an after-party (right). Stephen Lovekin/James Devaney/Getty Images

Musician Cassie Ventura looked great the 2010 Met Gala, but she really shined at an after-party later that evening.

Her first dress of the night was blue and sleeveless, with an asymmetrical neckline that arguably looked unfinished. She also wore smoky makeup and tons of jewelry that made the outfit a bit chaotic.

Later that night, however, Ventura glowed at a Met Gala after-party. She wore a long-sleeved minidress covered in gold and brown sequins that perfectly matched her hair. The musician also wore gold pumps and added just the right amount of accessories.

A few years later in 2014, Kate Upton wore two chic outfits for the Met Gala - but her second was arguably the best.

Her see-through gown made from black lace had off-the-shoulder elbow-length sleeves, a corset around her waist, and a tiered mermaid skirt with ruffles.

While the dress and its matching headband made for one of the most daring looks ever seen at the Met Gala , the combination of pastel jewelry with her otherwise gothic look didn't make much sense.

However, Upton took the opposite approach at the event's after-party. She arrived in a strapless, white lace minidress with a black satin belt around her waist. Upton completed the outfit with complementary accessories including a lace shawl, sandal heels, and a velvet purse.

Maggie Gyllenhaal wore an underwhelming dress that year but dazzled afterward.

She wore a long-sleeved Valentino dress made from a multicolored fabric with a circular print. It also had a collar, a deep V-shaped neckline, and a detachable cape.

Though Gyllenhaal looked good on the red carpet, her sparkling dress that she wore to an after-party stole the show. It was covered in multicolored glitter placed in the shape of butterflies, and it had cape-style sleeves that added an elegant flow to her look.

Kerry Washington looked pretty in pink at the 2015 Met Gala, but even better in gray at the after-party.

Her Prada gown was sleeveless and made from satin with a full skirt that was longer in the back than the front. While the dress looked gorgeous from behind, its shape was a bit boxy and unflattering in the front.

Later that night, however, she changed into a gray empire-waist design with thin straps and a yellow-and-black beaded design. Washington's green heels and a matching clutch also complemented her second outfit better than her first.

Though Jennifer Lawrence looked sophisticated that year, her after-party outfit matched her personality.

She first wore Dior for the Met Gala red carpet. Her dress was sleeveless with a short floral bodice and a jewel-encrusted piece of fabric that covered her collarbones. The gown also had a straight, floor-length skirt underneath a small cutout at her waist.

Later, Lawrence changed into a flowing metallic gown that perfectly suited her style. It was sleeveless with a V-shaped neckline, and the actress added a clutch, sandal heels, and diamond jewelry to complete the look.

Saoirse Ronan at the 2016 Met Gala (left), and at an after-party (right). Jamie McCarthy/D Dipasupil/Stringer/Getty Images

Saoirse Ronan wore the same dress to the 2016 Met Gala and an after-party. But a simple change to its skirt made all the difference.

She wore a white Christopher Kane gown for the event, with a floor-length skirt and pink, white, and black feathers decorating its neckline and one shoulder.

There's no denying that Ronan looked elegant in the gown, but she arguably looked even better at an after-party where she wore the same dress but with a miniskirt. Not only did the latter shape fit her better, but it also gave her a chance to show off her metallic heels.

Zendaya at the 2016 Met Gala (left), and at an after-party (right). Karwai Tang/D Dipasupil/Stringer/Getty Images

Zendaya always looks stunning at the Met Gala, but her 2016 after-party outfit matched her hairstyle better than her red-carpet dress.

She wore an asymmetrical Michael Kors gown with a high neckline, a single long sleeve, and a short train that extended behind her for the Met Gala. The gown was also covered in gold sparkles.

But while the dress was stunning and perfect for the event, Zendaya's bowl-shaped hair was a bit jarring and overshadowed the look.

However, it paired much better with the gold minidress, suede duster, and over-the-knee boots that she wore to an after-party, giving her a '70s-inspired look.

Elle Fanning at the 2017 Met Gala (left), and at an after-party (right). Dimitrios Kambouris/ Daniel Zuchnik/Stringer/Getty Images

Elle Fannings's after-party look in 2017 was more fun than her red-carpet dress.

Her strapless, baby-blue Miu Miu dress paired with her blonde hair and sparkling headband made Fanning resemble Cinderella.

But she arguably looked even better when she showed off a more unique style later that night. Fanning changed into a tan minidress with diamond-covered straps and a skirt made from pink, yellow, and white feathers.

Fanning also wore oversized hoop earrings and see-through Louboutin heels.

Adwoa Aboah at the 2019 Met Gala (left), and at an after-party (right). Karwai Tang/ Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

Adwoa Aboah should have switched her 2019 Met Gala dresses.

The model looked great on the red carpet in a Diane von Furstenberg design that looked straight out of the '90s, but the animal-print dress was arguably a bit too casual for the Met Gala — even during its camp theme.

Her after-party look, however, would have been perfect. She wore a strapless gown made from floral fabric with purple-and-black feathers that covered its bodice. Aboah also accessorized with clear pointed heels.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the 2019 Met Gala (left), and an after-party (right). Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Robert Kamau/Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas embraced the camp theme that year but looked glamorous afterward.

While Priyanka Chopra Jonas stood out in a custom Dior gown with a semi-sheer bodice and multicolored skirt on the red carpet, her husband chose an all-white suit from the same designer with sparkling Louboutin shoes.

But after the event, they attended an after-party together in even better outfits. Jonas looked dapper in a black suit and silver jewelry, while Chopra Jonas rocked a sparkling minidress, jewel-encrusted tights, and matching heels.