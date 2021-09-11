GOP candidate Jensen calls for ‘civil disobedience’ in opposing vaccine mandates, masking policies
Stephen Montemoyer writes in the Star Tribune: “Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen is calling for ‘civil disobedience’ among Minnesotans and businesses in the state, asking them to ignore vaccine and mask guidance intended to stem the spread of COVID-19. Jensen, a Chaska family physician and former state senator, released a YouTube video Friday announcing that he was drafting language for a proposed bill to make Minnesota a ‘health freedom sanctuary state’ after President Joe Biden said he would use his executive powers to sidestep GOP governors resisting his call for new federal vaccine requirements.”www.minnpost.com
