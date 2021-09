How the Kentucky Wildcats (2-0, 1-0 SEC) and Chattanooga Mocs (1-1, 0-0 Southern Conference) match up at each position — with a game prediction:. ▪ In his first two games as Kentucky’s starter, Will Levis (28-of-44 passing for 546 yards with five touchdown throws and two interceptions) has played at a high level. The 6-foot-3, 232-pound Penn State transfer is 25th in the FBS in passing yards per game (273 yards). Both interceptions thrown by Levis have come on passes over the middle that were thrown exceptionally hard and were slightly behind the intended receivers. UK offensive coordinator Liam Coen says the strong-armed Levis needs to learn to take some velocity off on certain throws. “When your arm is so live, sometimes you’ve got to slow it down a little bit,” Coen says.

