Mayor Bowser Public Calendar for Saturday, September 11 - Sunday, September 12

dc.gov
 7 days ago

Host 9/11 20th Anniversary Commemoration and Memorial Service. Walk as Grand Marshall in Fiesta DC Parade of Nations to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected]. The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event. To view event online visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN) or any of the social media platforms below.

mayor.dc.gov

dc.gov

Mayor Bowser Celebrates Go-Go and MuralsDC with New Installation at DC’s Go-Go Corner

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser celebrated DC’s iconic culture and music by unveiling a new Go-Go mural at the District’s “Go-Go music corner” at 7th and Florida Avenue, NW. Department of Public Works (DPW) Interim Director Christine Davis, and Commission on the Arts & Humanities (CAH) Executive Director Heran Sereke-Brhan joined the community at the unveiling ceremony.
WASHINGTON, DC
easyreadernews.com

Support public servants, Hermosa Beach Mayor Justin Massey urges at September 11 wreath laying ceremony

A September 11 wreath laying ceremony at the Hermosa Beach September 11 Memorial began with retired Hermosa detective Saul Saldana, of the Los Angles Police Emerald Society, performing “Amazing Grace,” followed by Mayor Justin Massey invoking everyone to show support in their daily lives for first responders, city employees, religious leaders and others who dedicate their lives to public service.
HERMOSA BEACH, CA
DFW Community News

Flower Mound Mayor’s Message — September 2021

Hello, Flower Mound! August and September are always busy months here at the Town, as we discuss and finalize the budget for the fiscal year that begins Oct. 1. The proposed budget – which will be voted on and approved this month – currently totals $184,185,079. The proposed, balanced budget includes a 7.2 percent reduction in the property tax rate to $0.4050 per $100 assessed valuation, from $0.4365. This proposed property tax rate is the lowest in the Town’s history. What could it mean for you as a homeowner? If the proposed tax rate is approved, you could see an average annual savings of $127.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
bedfordtx.gov

Mornings with the Mayor Returns September 11

Come meet Mayor Boyter (and your Bedford neighbors) during the next Mornings with the Mayor at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 11 at the Bedford Public Library. Mayor Boyter will provide some updates on City news and residents can share thoughts about our community or have their questions addressed in one-on-one discussions.
POLITICS
104.7 KISS FM

Casper Mayor Declares September Hunger Action Month

At the Casper City Council meeting on Tuesday, Mayor Steve Freel read a proclamation declaring September hunger action month. There with Freel was Kody Allen, executive director of Joshua's Storehouse, an organization that provides free food to people in Casper. In the proclamation, Freel described the amount of hunger that...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
dc.gov

Statement from Mayor Bowser on Council Decision to Issue Disapproval Resolution for Managed Health Care Services for Medicaid and Alliance Enrollees

(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser responded to the decision of four Councilmembers to sign a resolution that stops, for 45 days, the process for approving the three emergency District health plan contracts that authorize the coordination and management of health care services for District residents. “On September 1, 2021,...
WASHINGTON, DC
yoursun.com

Mayor proclaims September literacy awareness month

VENICE — As part of the 29th annual National Literacy Month, Venice Mayor Ron Feinsod recognized and proclaimed September as literacy awareness month. "About one in six adults is still not literate," stated Penny Corell, the past president of Literacy Volunteers of South Sarasota County, in a news release. The...
POLITICS
CBS Chicago

Hundreds Of Cars Roll Through Downtown For Second Night To Celebrate Mexican Independence Day

CHICAGO (CBS) — Car caravans celebrating Mexican Independence Day packed the streets of downtown Chicago overnight Wednesday into Thursday, and started up again on Thursday night – leaving traffic gridlocked all around the downtown area until early Friday morning. Late Thursday night, car caravans took over the streets all around the downtown area for a wild scene. The rolling parade set off fireworks, honked horns, revved engines, and waved flags. The rolling parade, honking horns, waving flags, revving engine, even setting off fireworks was part of the scene that continued until around 4 a.m. Friday near Michigan Avenue and Wacker Drive. This is...
CHICAGO, IL
illinoisnewsnow.com

Stark County Fall Festival Returns This Weekend Saturday September 18th and Sunday the 19th

The Stark County Fall Festival is back in 2021 and bigger than ever. Peg Gray and Nicole Largent with the Stark County Fall Festival joined Wake Up Tri-Counties on Wednesday morning to talk about the incredible lineup of events that will unfold over the weekend, Saturday, September 18th and Sunday, September 19th in Thomas Park in Wyoming. On Saturday, you have the chance to guess the weight of a giant Watermelon, a massive watermelon, and if you guess correctly, you win the giant watermelon. On Sunday, don’t miss Ask an Old Coot, advice from your elders on the main stage in Thomas Park. Saturday, pet owners shine during the Doggie Beauty Pageant with multiple categories for multiple winners and, those who enter the pageant get a free 8 by 10 photo of them and their pup. Full details on the Stark County Fall Festival Facebook page.
POLITICS
CBS Boston

Election Workers Count Mayoral Ballots Into The Wee Hours As Votes Come In By Mail, In Drop Boxes

BOSTON (CBS) – Bleary-eyed election workers were counting votes well into the night at Boston City Hall, making it a frustrating wait for results, especially with a tight race for the second spot on the mayoral ballot. “We had a large number of ballots received close to 8 p.m., so there wasn’t enough time to send them to precincts; they had to be held back here (city hall),” said Boston Elections Commissioner Eneida Tavares. That’s because, for the first time in a municipal election, voters could cast ballots in person, by mail or put them in one of 22 drop boxes in...
BOSTON, MA
dc.gov

Mayor Bowser Announces Awardees of QuickFire Challenge Aimed at Addressing Health Disparities

(Washington, DC) – Today, at the fourth National Maternal & Infant Health Summit, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED), alongside the Washington DC Economic Partnership (WDCEP) and in collaboration with Johnson & Johnson Innovation LLC, announced the awardees of the Washington, DC Health Innovation QuickFire Challenge. In May 2021, innovators from across the globe were invited to submit potential science and technology solutions aiming to address racial and socioeconomic health disparities prevalent within the District of Columbia. Potential solutions had to include innovations that aim to transform patient outcomes in maternal mortality, cardiovascular diseases and systemic autoimmunity, and kidney diseases.
WASHINGTON, DC
dc.gov

Mayor Bowser Announces Partnership to Provide Free Access to the Canopie Maternal Mental Health Program

(Washington, DC) – Today, during the fourth annual National Maternal and Infant Health Summit, Mayor Muriel Bowser and Thrive by Five DC, led by Dr. Faith Gibson Hubbard, announced a partnership with Canopie to provide free access to a Canopie, a research-based maternal mental health program and app that uses clinically validated techniques recommended for preventing and treating depression and other perinatal mood and anxiety disorders.
WASHINGTON, DC
zionsville-in.gov

Message from Mayor Emily Styron - September

The Town has a busy fall lineup as momentum grows with key projects currently underway. Interest in building in Creekside Corporate Park is at an all-time high – we hope to have more details to share in the near future. We recently published the Zionsville Gateway Area (ZGA) final draft study and new website. The ZGA plan is an authentic Zionsville approach to bring together a menu of options for downtown: greenspace, trails, parking, commercial, residential and mixed-use development. It will be transformative for Zionsville and Central Indiana for generations to come. I encourage you to take some time and view the final draft study.
POLITICS
The Eagle Times

Mayoral Notes: September is National Recovery Month

This September marks the 32nd year that the nation has observed National Recovery Month. It is a time to celebrate the gains made by people in our community who are in recovery. It is an opportunity to promote and support evidence-based treatment and recovery practices, the recovery community and the service providers and members of the community who make recovery possible.
CLAREMONT, NH

