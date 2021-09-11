Mayor Bowser Public Calendar for Saturday, September 11 - Sunday, September 12
Host 9/11 20th Anniversary Commemoration and Memorial Service. Walk as Grand Marshall in Fiesta DC Parade of Nations to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected]. The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event. To view event online visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN) or any of the social media platforms below.mayor.dc.gov
Comments / 0