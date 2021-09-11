Mayor Bowser Public Calendar for Saturday, September 11 - Sunday, September 12

The Stark County Fall Festival is back in 2021 and bigger than ever. Peg Gray and Nicole Largent with the Stark County Fall Festival joined Wake Up Tri-Counties on Wednesday morning to talk about the incredible lineup of events that will unfold over the weekend, Saturday, September 18th and Sunday, September 19th in Thomas Park in Wyoming. On Saturday, you have the chance to guess the weight of a giant Watermelon, a massive watermelon, and if you guess correctly, you win the giant watermelon. On Sunday, don’t miss Ask an Old Coot, advice from your elders on the main stage in Thomas Park. Saturday, pet owners shine during the Doggie Beauty Pageant with multiple categories for multiple winners and, those who enter the pageant get a free 8 by 10 photo of them and their pup. Full details on the Stark County Fall Festival Facebook page.

