CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

One more fall-like day then heat builds in

By Falicia Woody
27 First News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAny outdoor events in remembrance of 9/11 today should be good to go weather-wise. 80s return Sunday afternoon. The beautiful weather continues for today with highs in the upper 70s and lots of sunshine! You’ll notice the wind though out of the southwest with breezy conditions up to 20 mph. Mostly clear skies overnight, but lows only fall into the 60s. The heat is back tomorrow with highs in the mid 80s. There might be the chance for some isolated rain in the evening hours primarily to the north, but it should remain partly cloudy for the most part. The heat sticks around through the week with highs in the 80s. Wednesday and Thursday will be the next best chance for some more storms.

www.wkbn.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBCMontana

Damaging winds likely tomorrow, snow expected by Sunday

FROST ADVISORY through 9 AM for Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, Polson, Bitterroot Valley, and Missoula. Temperatures ranging from the upper 20s to lower 30s will result in frost formation. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. RED FLAG WARNING from 1 PM Friday until 9 PM...
MISSOULA, MT
q13fox.com

Winter outlook: Bring on the rain and snow?

SEATTLE - NOAA released its fresh winter outlook for the nation on Thursday and it contains some great news around here for those who love cool, rainy -- or perhaps even snowy? -- winters. Long-range forecasters have growing confidence that much of the Pacific Northwest -- and in particular Western...
SEATTLE, WA
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

A few more days of Summer, but get ready for Fall-like weather!

Southwest flow will keep it warm and dry again today. A storm system will slide north across the area tomorrow and bring a chance of showers & thunderstorms. Winds will increase on Sunday ahead of a strong cold front that'll move in on Sunday evening. Temperatures behind the front on Monday will be much colder and make it feel more like late October than mid-September!
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Q2 News

Much needed rain coming Sunday

High pressure will keep us dry today and southwest flow will warm us back up. Saturday will see near record highs pushing into the mid 80s to low 90s ahead of a strong cold front that will really cool things off Sunday into the first part of next week. Highs look to hover in the 60s and 70s with lows in the 40s and 50s next week. A Red Flag Warning will be in effect Saturday due to strong winds and very dry conditions. Expecting southwest winds between 15-30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Stronger gusts are likely in the mountains and western foothills. Humidity could drop down to the lower teens.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
Post Register

A cold front is on the way!

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Cold and clear skies this morning will give way to increasing southwest flow this afternoon, helping push temperatures back into the mid-80's in the Treasure Valley. Under this pattern, smoke will likely increase across our region as large fires still burn in Northern California. Warm and dry weather will stick around through Saturday ahead of a cold front early Sunday. Plan on increasing cloud cover Saturday afternoon and blustery winds ahead of the front. Northern mountain areas are expected to start seeing showers Saturday evening.
ENVIRONMENT
WSYM FOX 47

Forecast: Sunny and pleasant

High pressure will result in a quiet and dry weather pattern through this afternoon. A cold front will gradually push through the region tonight and Saturday morning, at which point a few showers are possible, but there won't be much.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
wfxrtv.com

Pinpoint Weather: Warm and muggy next few days, fall-like weather on the way

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Little change is expected in the weather forecast for the next few days, but we could see a pattern shift by the upcoming week. Patchy fog will impact the Friday morning commute for some in Southwest and Central Virginia. Otherwise, our wedge will remain in place to end the workweek. This means we’ll generally see more clouds than sunshine for Friday. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s. It will still be on the muggy side, which will help with rain chances for the day. However, coverage will be hit-or-miss and much of the region will stay fairly dry. Any shower/storm that does develop could produce heavy rainfall, though.
ENVIRONMENT
Houston Chronicle

Fall's first cold front expected to roll into Houston next week

Those yearning for the days of cooler weather might get their wish next week — the city's first cold front will be rolling in Wednesday, the first day of fall, meteorologists say. Southeast Texas could see temperatures in the 60s Thursday morning while more northern and western parts of the...
HOUSTON, TX
kldjfb.xyz

Fall's first cold front expected to roll into Houston next week

Those yearning for the days of cooler weather might get their wish next week — the city's first cold front will be rolling in Wednesday, the first day of fall, meteorologists say. Southeast Texas could see temperatures in the 60s Thursday morning while more northern and western parts of the...
HOUSTON, TX
27 First News

Mark your calendar: When you can see Ohio’s fall leaves at their peak

CLEVELAND (WJW) — If you were miserable in the humidity this summer, which is tied for fourth of all time most humid, or suffered with flooding during the second wettest summer on record in Northeast Ohio, according to our FOX 8 weather team, you’ll soon reap the benefits of what experts call a “good growing season.”
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy