One more fall-like day then heat builds in

Any outdoor events in remembrance of 9/11 today should be good to go weather-wise. 80s return Sunday afternoon. The beautiful weather continues for today with highs in the upper 70s and lots of sunshine! You’ll notice the wind though out of the southwest with breezy conditions up to 20 mph. Mostly clear skies overnight, but lows only fall into the 60s. The heat is back tomorrow with highs in the mid 80s. There might be the chance for some isolated rain in the evening hours primarily to the north, but it should remain partly cloudy for the most part. The heat sticks around through the week with highs in the 80s. Wednesday and Thursday will be the next best chance for some more storms.