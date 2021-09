On the Clock is Motherboard's reporting on the organized labor movement, gig work, automation, and the future of work. Last year, HelloFresh, the popular food-kit delivery company that advertises technologically innovative and sustainable approaches to cooking, sold 278 million meals to Americans and doubled its U.S. revenue to $2.4 billion. But on HelloFresh's assembly lines, workers were unable to afford rent, suffered serious injuries, and were subjected to timers when they used the bathroom, according to workers interviewed by Motherboard.

RICHMOND, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO