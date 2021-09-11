Rangers' Dane Dunning: Throws relief inning

Dunning allowed one hit and struck out one over a scoreless relief inning in Friday's 10-5 loss to Oakland. Dunning was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list Friday and, as manager Chris Woodward told Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News, the plan was to have him throw an inning of relief Friday. Dunning, who should get another three or four starts before the end of the season, will gradually build up to throw 80 or 90 pitches. That aligns with the organization's season-long plan for Dunning, who has been kept on a pitch limit. The right-hander entered 2021 having thrown just 34 innings since 2018.