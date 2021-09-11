CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Labor Issues

Polish medical workers march for better pay, conditions

ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kEohL_0bt2pL6u00

Large numbers of doctors, nurses and other medical workers marched in Warsaw on Saturday to demand higher wages and an improvement in working conditions made more difficult by the coronavirus pandemic.

Poland's health care sector was strapped for funds even before the pandemic, and low wages drove many medical workers to seek work in other European Union countries.

Protesters, which also included midwives, physical therapists and lab technicians, beat drums and blew horns. They stressed the point in speeches and their banners that they are working extremely long hours, putting their patients in danger and also driving themselves to early deaths.

Nurses in white caps carried banners saying: “Rested medic = safe patient!” and “One nurse for 30 patients!” Who to help first?”

Organizers called for a moment of silence during the march to honor the health care workers who have died from COVID-19.

Health Minister Adam Niedzielski says he's open to discussing the demands with the protesters but that the state cannot afford to meet all their demands.

Unions' meetings with the health minister broke down on Friday and he accused the protest organizers of “creating theater” on the streets in a search of “social applause.”

The protest took place in central Warsaw and was to head past parliament and end at the prime minster's office.

Comments / 1

Related
fox13news.com

Disney World workers to march against company vaccine mandate

ORLANDO, Fla. - On Friday, Walt Disney World cast members plan to march against the company's recent COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The organizer says many cast members are worried about what will happen after Saturday's deadline for getting at least one dose of the vaccine. They reportedly could face being fired if they refuse.
ORLANDO, FL
The Independent

WHO director: Lebanon's brain drain threat to health sector

The World Health Organization’s director general on Friday expressed deep concern about the impact of Lebanon’s economic meltdown and multiple crises on the wellbeing of the nation, and said the brain drain among the country's health workers is particularly worrisome.Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus spoke following meetings with senior Lebanese officials and visits to health facilities and practitioners over the past two days. He said the country of 6 million — including over 1 million Syrian refugees — needs emergency and development support to tackle shortages of medicines, fuel, and structural problems such as migration of medical professionals. The brain drain...
Inquirer and Mirror

Hospital workers rally for pandemic pay

(Sept. 9, 2021) Nantucket Cottage Hospital employees held a rally on the corner of Prospect Street and Surfside Road to support their request for “pandemic pay” from the state for frontline healthcare workers. “We just haven’t heard anything,” said Nanci Norton, a medical assistant at the hospital and union delegate...
NANTUCKET, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Working Conditions#Protest Riot#Polish#European Union
TechCrunch

DoorDash workers protest outside CEO Tony Xu’s home demanding better pay, tip transparency and PPE

A group of about 50 DoorDash workers who are affiliated with advocacy groups We Drive Progress and Gig Workers Rising traveled caravan style to the front of Xu’s house in the Pacific Heights neighborhood of San Francisco. They demanded that DoorDash provide transparency for tips and 120% of minimum wage or around $17 per hour, stop unfair deactivations and provide free personal protective equipment, as well as adequate pay for car and equipment sanitizing.
LABOR ISSUES
International Business Times

France Gets Tough On Vaccine Rule For Health Workers

The French government faces a stand-off with tens of thousands of health workers and carers Wednesday over a new rule requiring them to receive a Covid-19 vaccine or face suspension without pay. Starting Wednesday, hospital staff, ambulance drivers, retirement home workers, private doctors, fire service members and people caring for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vice

HelloFresh Workers Unionize to Improve Brutal Working Conditions

On the Clock is Motherboard's reporting on the organized labor movement, gig work, automation, and the future of work. Last year, HelloFresh, the popular food-kit delivery company that advertises technologically innovative and sustainable approaches to cooking, sold 278 million meals to Americans and doubled its U.S. revenue to $2.4 billion. But on HelloFresh's assembly lines, workers were unable to afford rent, suffered serious injuries, and were subjected to timers when they used the bathroom, according to workers interviewed by Motherboard.
RICHMOND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Protests
The Independent

Unvaccinated French health care workers face suspension

Health care workers in France face suspension from their jobs starting Wednesday if they haven't been vaccinated against COVID-19. With about 300,000 workers still not vaccinated, some hospitals fear staff shortages will add to their strain.Vaccines are now compulsory for medical care, home care and emergency workers in France, and Wednesday is the deadline for such staff to have had at least one shot. Failing that, they face having pay suspended or not being able to work. But a top court has forbidden staff to be fired outright.The mandate was approved by France's parliament over the summer, after the...
WORLD
The Independent

Slovenia starts mandatory vaccination for government workers

Slovenia’s government said on Friday that it would immediately start with compulsory COVID-19 vaccination for all government employees, stepping up anti-virus measures that had already sparked a major riot in the small Alpine state.All government workers will need to receive one shot by Oct. 1 and a second a month later, unless they get the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.PCR tests will no longer be accepted to gain entry into government-funded workplaces, including state-run hospitals.Earlier this week, the government introduced the compulsory display of COVID-19 passes proving vaccination or a negative PCR result in order to access private places of work as well as hospitals, gas stations, shopping malls, restaurants and other public places.That measure spawned major street riots in the capital, Ljubljana on Wednesday. Slovenian health officials said that the COVID-19 pass measure has raised public interest in vaccination amid a significant upsurge in new infections.Nearly half of the European Union member country's 2 million population has so far been fully vaccinated, well below the bloc average.
WORLD
KIRO 7 Seattle

Carpenters striking for better pay

REDMOND, Wash. — Hundreds of carpenters started picketing outside construction sites Thursday in a strike that could bring work around the Puget Sound area to a standstill. Workers in the Northwest Carpenters Union said what they want is simple: better pay. The strike could affect several large-scale projects including ones...
REDMOND, WA
Washington Post

Why the Delta Variant Is Giving More Children Covid

Covid-19 cases among children are surging across the world amid delta-fueled outbreaks, spurring hospitalizations and raising concern about the risk of severe illness and persistent “long hauler” symptoms. It’s also prompted questions about the safety of schools. 1. How common is Covid in children?. In the U.S., as of early...
KIDS
Columbian

As GoPuff goes global, its delivery drivers demand better pay and work conditions

While other companies have laid off workers and struggled to survive during the pandemic, Philadelphia-based GoPuff has soared. The delivery start-up, founded by a pair of Drexel University students, has expanded across the United States and Europe, partnered with tech giant Uber, and more than tripled its valuation to $15 billion — all within the last year. It now delivers beer, snacks, and toiletries in more than 1,000 cities. It could be the next big thing in on-demand delivery.
RESTAURANTS
Imperial Valley Press Online

Calexico teachers, staff march to demand better pay

CALEXICO — Calexico Unified School District teachers and certified staff on Thursday took to the sidewalks outside of Cesar Chavez Elementary School here and chanted, “We want a raise!”. The group, which was mostly made up of high school teachers, gathered outside the school and walked east.
CALEXICO, CA
ABC News

North Macedonia: Protest in Tetovo for deadly hospital fire

Hundreds of protesters in Tetovo, a city in the west of North Macedonia are calling for the resignation of officials in the wake of last week's fire that destroyed a COVID-19 field hospital, killed 14 people and injured a dozen more. SKOPJE, North Macedonia -- Hundreds of protesters in the...
PROTESTS
ABC News

ABC News

398K+
Followers
101K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy