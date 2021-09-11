Special Weather Statement issued for Bristol Bay by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Saturday afternoon at 1200 PM EDT. Target Area: Pasco The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Cypress Creek At SR 54 Worthington Gardens affecting Pasco County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Myakka River At Myakka River State Park affecting Sarasota County. Horse Creek Near Arcadia at SR 72 affecting DeSoto County. .After recent heavy rains in area river basins, Cypress Creek, Myakka River, and Horse Creek are in or expected to reach flood stage over the next 24 hours. For the Cypress Creek...including SR 54 Worthington Gardens...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Myakka...including Myakka River State Park...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Horse Creek...including Arcadia at SR 72...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice The Flood Warning continues for the Cypress Creek At SR 54 Worthington Gardens. * From Saturday morning until further notice. * At 8:00 PM EDT Friday the stage was 7.8 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning and continue rising to 8.5 feet Monday evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, Flooding begins at the recreation area on State Road 54. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 8.5 feet on 08/05/1978. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Cypress Creek SR 54 Worthington 8.0 7.8 Fri 8 pm 8.1 8.3 8.5 8.4 8.3

PASCO COUNTY, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO