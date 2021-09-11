CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Special Weather Statement issued for Bristol Bay by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-12 04:21:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-12 17:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bristol Bay STRONG WINDS EXPECTED OVER INTERIOR BRISTOL BAY TODAY A strong low pressure system moving over the Alaska Peninsula today will result the development of easterly winds over interior portions of Bristol Bay by midday, particularly around and just west of Iliamna Lake where winds will be funneled through terrain along the Alaska Peninsula. A period of sustained winds of 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph is expected from later this morning through this afternoon for locations including Iliamna, Newhalen, Igiugig and possibly as far west as New Stuyahok. Winds will quickly diminish by this evening as the low continues to lift north.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Maricopa, Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 18:05:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-17 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Maricopa; Yuma THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 615 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR MARICOPA AND EAST CENTRAL YUMA COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Riverside by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 18:31:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-17 19:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Riverside The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flood Advisory for North Central Imperial County in southeastern California Riverside County in southern California * Until 745 PM PDT. * At 541 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Slab City.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Imperial by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 17:41:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-17 19:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Imperial The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flood Advisory for North Central Imperial County in southeastern California Riverside County in southern California * Until 745 PM PDT. * At 541 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Slab City.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pasco by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Saturday afternoon at 1200 PM EDT. Target Area: Pasco The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Cypress Creek At SR 54 Worthington Gardens affecting Pasco County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Myakka River At Myakka River State Park affecting Sarasota County. Horse Creek Near Arcadia at SR 72 affecting DeSoto County. .After recent heavy rains in area river basins, Cypress Creek, Myakka River, and Horse Creek are in or expected to reach flood stage over the next 24 hours. For the Cypress Creek...including SR 54 Worthington Gardens...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Myakka...including Myakka River State Park...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Horse Creek...including Arcadia at SR 72...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice The Flood Warning continues for the Cypress Creek At SR 54 Worthington Gardens. * From Saturday morning until further notice. * At 8:00 PM EDT Friday the stage was 7.8 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning and continue rising to 8.5 feet Monday evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, Flooding begins at the recreation area on State Road 54. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 8.5 feet on 08/05/1978. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Cypress Creek SR 54 Worthington 8.0 7.8 Fri 8 pm 8.1 8.3 8.5 8.4 8.3
PASCO COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Riverside by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 19:17:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-17 20:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Riverside The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flood Advisory for North Central Imperial County in southeastern California Riverside County in southern California * Until 745 PM PDT. * At 541 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Slab City.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Miami-Dade by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 10:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Miami-Dade FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL MIAMI-DADE COUNTY Flood waters have receded. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ellis by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 20:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 20:36:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ellis THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL ELLIS AND SOUTHWESTERN HARPER COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 830 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
ELLIS COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Harper by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 20:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Harper THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL ELLIS AND SOUTHWESTERN HARPER COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 830 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
HARPER COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Alaska Peninsula#Bristol Bay#Newhalen
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for St. Helena by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 19:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-19 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Helena The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Tickfaw River at Liverpool affecting St. Helena Parish. For the Tickfaw River...including Liverpool, Holden, Montpelier Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Sunday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Tickfaw River at Liverpool. * Until early Sunday afternoon. * At 7:15 PM CDT Friday the stage was 10.4 feet. * Flood stage is 9.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 11.0 feet just after midnight tonight. It is then expected to fall below flood stage Sunday morning. * Impact...At 11.0 feet, Low lying roads and buildings near the river along with pasture and crop land will flood.
SAINT HELENA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ford by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 19:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Ford A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Ford County through 800 PM CDT At 744 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Dodge City, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Dodge City and Wright around 800 PM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
FORD COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Tangipahoa by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 19:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Tangipahoa The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Tangipahoa River Near Robert affecting Tangipahoa Parish. For the Tangipahoa River...including Robert...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Tangipahoa River Near Robert. * Until early Tuesday afternoon. * At 6:30 PM CDT Friday the stage was 17.5 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.7 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Evacuation of trailers at Hidden Oaks must be completed. Water covers the entrance to camp grounds. Secondary roads and unimproved roads north of Robert will flood as Chappepeela Creek backs up. Low places on Highway 22 south of Robert will be under water.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gila River Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 15:03:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-17 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Gila River Valley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Yuma County through 615 PM MST At 543 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles east of Tacna, or 33 miles east of Fortuna Foothills, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Tacna, Tyson and Mohawk. This includes AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 42 and 57. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bolivar, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 10:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bolivar; Washington Locally heavy rainfall occurring across western Bolivar and northern Washington counties At 747 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms producing locally heavy rainfall along a line extending from near Rosedale to near Leland. These storms were nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and localized flooding. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Locations impacted include Greenville, Rosedale, Metcalfe, Benoit and Beulah. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BOLIVAR COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Collingsworth by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 20:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Collingsworth THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL COLLINGSWORTH COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Collingsworth, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 20:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Collingsworth; Wheeler A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Wheeler and northwestern Collingsworth Counties through 900 PM CDT At 821 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5 miles southeast of Kellerville, or 12 miles northwest of Shamrock, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Shamrock, Kellerville and Lela. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
COLLINGSWORTH COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Woodward by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 19:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Woodward A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL ELLIS AND WEST CENTRAL WOODWARD COUNTIES At 823 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southwest of Fort Supply, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Woodward, Fargo, Fort Supply and Tangier. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
WOODWARD COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Collingsworth by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 19:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Collingsworth A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN COLLINGSWORTH COUNTY At 743 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles west of Wellington, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Locations impacted include Wellington and Quail. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COLLINGSWORTH COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ellis by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 20:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ellis A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL ELLIS AND WEST CENTRAL WOODWARD COUNTIES At 823 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southwest of Fort Supply, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Woodward, Fargo, Fort Supply and Tangier. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
ELLIS COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Harper by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 19:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Harper A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN HARPER COUNTY At 740 PM CDT, a 72 mph wind gust was measured just north of Laverne from a severe thunderstorm located 4 miles northwest of May, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Public. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Laverne and areas north of May. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
HARPER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Collingsworth by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 19:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Collingsworth A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN COLLINGSWORTH COUNTY At 751 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles west of Wellington, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect some tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Wellington. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
COLLINGSWORTH COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy