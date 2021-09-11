1 shot, another stabbed in Central West End

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An overnight altercation in the Central West End left one person shot and another injured. The shooting happened before 6 a.m. in the 3900 block of Lindell near the CVS Pharmacy. Police said two men got into a confrontation when one man stabbed the other. In retaliation, the wounded man pulled out a gun and shot him multiple times. The shooting victim was critically injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.