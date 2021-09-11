CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis, MO

1 shot, another stabbed in Central West End

By KMOV Staff
KMOV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An overnight altercation in the Central West End left one person shot and another injured. The shooting happened before 6 a.m. in the 3900 block of Lindell near the CVS Pharmacy. Police said two men got into a confrontation when one man stabbed the other. In retaliation, the wounded man pulled out a gun and shot him multiple times. The shooting victim was critically injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.

www.kmov.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

France recalls its ambassadors to U.S., Australia over submarine dispute

France announced Friday it is recalling its ambassadors to the United States and Australia after it said its Indo-Pacific interests had been undermined by a new agreement made by the Biden administration on nuclear submarines. "At the request of the President of the Republic, I am recalling to Paris without...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West End#Shooting#Police#Kmov#The Cvs Pharmacy
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy