Rain turned out to be sparce by the time we saw anything Friday morning. We will have to wait until late Monday into early Tuesday before we have another chance for storms. It is too early to tell if they will be severe. This line, on first glance, is not falling apart just in time before reaching our area. It is also a large line of storms expected to track straight east, which means we should see more widespread rainfall than what we saw early on Friday. Until then, enjoy the weekend of nice weather!!

