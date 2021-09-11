Watch Live: CBS News’ coverage of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks

"9/11 Twenty Years Later: America Remembers" is a special week of coverage across the network and streaming news channel ABC News Live to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, including four reflective primetime specials and a five-part documentary series. On Saturday, Sept. 11, in commemoration of the 20th anniversary, a special edition of "Good Morning America Saturday" will air at 7:00 a.m. EDT and lead into ABC News' special live coverage "9/11 Twenty Years Later: America Remembers" beginning at 8:00 a.m. EDT. Anchor David Muir will lead the special live coverage alongside "Good Morning America" co-anchor Robin Roberts, with ABC News anchor Diane Sawyer from ABC News headquarters in New York and ABC News' powerhouse team of anchors and correspondents across downtown Manhattan, Washington, D.C., and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, including "Nightline" co-anchors Byron Pitts and Juju Chang, "ABC News Live Prime" and "World News Tonight Weekend" anchor Linsey Davis, chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz, chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl, chief White House correspondent Cecilia Vega, senior justice correspondent Pierre Thomas, congressional correspondent Rachel Scott, senior national correspondent Terry Moran and senior foreign correspondent Ian Pannell. The special coverage will reflect on all that happened since that tragic morning and feature the live ceremony taking place in lower Manhattan, including the reading of the names by family members of those killed, as well as the six pauses for moments of silence commemorating the four attacks and collapse of the two towers, and the ceremonies at the Pentagon, Shanksville and elsewhere. ABC News Live will dedicate a full 24 hours of rotating 9/11-related programming beginning the morning of Saturday, Sept. 11. Below are details about the primetime specials and ABC News coverage (subject to change). All programming can be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu, and throughout the day on Saturday, Sept. 11, on ABC News Live.

