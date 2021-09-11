CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Live: CBS News’ coverage of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCBS News is broadcasting its coverage of the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks Saturday morning in a CBS News Special Report beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET. on WINK-TV. “CBS Evening News” anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell is leading coverage from ground zero in New York City.

www.winknews.com

abc.com

Watch "9/11 Twenty Years Later: America Remembers" - A Full Week of Coverage on ABC and ABC News Live

"9/11 Twenty Years Later: America Remembers" is a special week of coverage across the network and streaming news channel ABC News Live to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, including four reflective primetime specials and a five-part documentary series. On Saturday, Sept. 11, in commemoration of the 20th anniversary, a special edition of "Good Morning America Saturday" will air at 7:00 a.m. EDT and lead into ABC News' special live coverage "9/11 Twenty Years Later: America Remembers" beginning at 8:00 a.m. EDT. Anchor David Muir will lead the special live coverage alongside "Good Morning America" co-anchor Robin Roberts, with ABC News anchor Diane Sawyer from ABC News headquarters in New York and ABC News' powerhouse team of anchors and correspondents across downtown Manhattan, Washington, D.C., and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, including "Nightline" co-anchors Byron Pitts and Juju Chang, "ABC News Live Prime" and "World News Tonight Weekend" anchor Linsey Davis, chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz, chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl, chief White House correspondent Cecilia Vega, senior justice correspondent Pierre Thomas, congressional correspondent Rachel Scott, senior national correspondent Terry Moran and senior foreign correspondent Ian Pannell. The special coverage will reflect on all that happened since that tragic morning and feature the live ceremony taking place in lower Manhattan, including the reading of the names by family members of those killed, as well as the six pauses for moments of silence commemorating the four attacks and collapse of the two towers, and the ceremonies at the Pentagon, Shanksville and elsewhere. ABC News Live will dedicate a full 24 hours of rotating 9/11-related programming beginning the morning of Saturday, Sept. 11. Below are details about the primetime specials and ABC News coverage (subject to change). All programming can be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu, and throughout the day on Saturday, Sept. 11, on ABC News Live.
WORLD
KOMO News

20 years later: KOMO News' coverage of the 9/11 terrorist attacks

KOMO News Radio reporter Tami Michael's was at a hotel across the street from the World Trade Center when two planes hit the north and south towers of the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. At the time of the coverage, it was unknown if the attack was deliberate.
WORLD
HuffingtonPost

Fox News Anchor Walks Out After Restaurant Requests Photo ID With Vaccine Card

Fox News host Bill Hemmer said Monday that he had walked out of a restaurant in New York City after employees asked to see a photo ID along with his COVID-19 vaccination card. “I popped into a restaurant three weeks ago,” he said during a segment on the city requiring proof of vaccination for many indoor activities, including dining. “I said, ‘I don’t have my vaccination card, but I do have an app,’ so I downloaded that and I showed it to them. And they said, ‘Sir, can we see something with your name on it?’”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
State
Pennsylvania State
CBS Denver

Bob Enyart, Colorado Conservative Pastor & Radio Show Host, Dies After COVID Battle

DENVER (CBS4) – A conservative radio host and pastor in Colorado died of COVID-19. Bob Enyart was vocal and critical about the response to the coronavirus pandemic, abortion, the LGBTQ community and AIDS victims. Fred Williams, who co-hosted the show, announced on social media on Monday that Enyart lost his battle with the virus. Bob Enyart (AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) “Bob Enyart was one of the smartest, and without question the wisest person I’ve known,” Williams stated. On Sept. 3, Denver Bible Church, where Enyart preached, also announced on social media he and his wife, Cheryl, tested positive for the virus. Both were not vaccinated. In 2020, Enyart went to court suing the federal government and state of Colorado, asking to remove attendance limits and mask requirements during indoor services. The Washington Post reports U.S. District Court Judge Daniel Domenico, an appointee under President Donald Trump, ruled in the churches’ favor. Enyart was 62 years old.
DENVER, CO
WINKNEWS.com

Anthrax: The worst biological attacks in U.S. history

Within days of 9/11, the worst biological attacks in U.S. history unfolded. Letters laced with anthrax, a deadly bacteria in powder form, began making their way through the U.S. mail, killing five Americans and sickening 17 others. The FBI code name “Amerithrax.”. The first anthrax letters, primarily targeting the media,...
U.S. POLITICS
Norah O'donnell
Elvis Perkins
Osama Bin Laden
Jill Biden
truthorfiction.com

‘Biden And Harris Served With Impeachment Charge’

As presented in share format, Facebook users were exposed only to the claims in the headline, which suggested that United States President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris were “served” with an “impeachment charge,” language clearly used to imply that Biden and Harris were formally or criminally “charged.”. Incidentally,...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

Awful new revelations about Trump and Jan. 6 show Mike Pence is no hero

Ever since Mike Pence announced on Jan. 6 that he lacked power to help Donald Trump overturn the 2020 election in Congress, it’s been widely suggested that the vice president was one of the few heroes in this ugly tale. But new revelations in the forthcoming book by Post reporters...
POTUS
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Was Kamala Harris Arrested In Singapore?

A post shared on Facebook claims that Vice President Kamala Harris was arrested in Singapore and that a new vice president has been announced. While Harris did recently travel to Singapore, she was not arrested during her trip. She has not been replaced as vice president. Fact Check:. Harris traveled...
CONGRESS & COURTS
#New Cbs#Cia Directors#Cbs News Radio#Cbs News#Cbs News Special Report#Cbs Evening News#The Special Report#Pentagon#Wink News#Cbsn New York#Cbs New York#Wcbs Tv#Navy#Cia#Paramount#Fbi
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
U.S. POLITICS
hngn.com

Joe Biden Won't Be Able To Finish Presidential Term as More Americans Turn Against the President, International Expert Claims

President Joe Biden won't get to the completion of his presidential term, according to renowned international professor Joe Siracusa, who cautioned the 78-year-old leader that the job "ages people." Professor Joseph Siracusa, a political scientist, warned that the position of president "ages people," noting that many presidents appear healthier and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Jimmy Kimmel mocks Floridians who have died of coronavirus: 'All those orphaned ferrets, it's a shame'

ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, who once choked up on the air over the death of a lion, sparked outrage after mocking Floridians on Monday who have died of COVID-19. "This is an interesting statistic. COVID deaths have proven to be much higher in states that voted for Trump," he said during his monologue. "Of the 54,000 Americans who died from COVID since the start of the summer, almost one of five — one in five of them died in Florida, which my God, all those orphaned ferrets, it’s a shame."
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Gabby Petito: Police reveal fears for missing YouTuber - ‘It’s possible something very bad has happened here’

Police investigating the disappearance of YouTuber Gabby Petito on a cross-country van tour with her fiance admit “something very bad” may have happened to her.Ms Petito, 22, of Long Island, hasn’t been seen since she checked out of a Salt Lake City hotel on August 24 with her partner Brian Laundrie.The couple had been documenting their trip across the United States on their YouTube channel Nomadic Statik, but fears grew for Ms Petito’s safety when she failed to contact her family for several weeks.They reported her missing on September 11.Mr Laundrie has returned to his home in North Port, Florida,...
TV & VIDEOS
royalcaribbeanblog.com

Alaska Senator introduces bill to permanently allow cruise ships to sail to Alaska without stopping in Canada

A new bill aims to permanently circumvent U.S. cabotage laws so that cruise ships can always visit Alaska without needing to stop in Canada. U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) announced on Wednesday she will introduce a new bill to Congress that would permanently allow foreign flagged cruise ships to sail to Alaska without having to stop in Canada by creating a permanent exemption from the Passenger Vessel Services Act (PVSA).
ALASKA STATE

