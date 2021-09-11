CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoppers Choose Healthier Groceries When Supermarkets Place Fruit and Vegetables Near Store Entrances

Cover picture for the articleRemoving confectionery and other unhealthy products from checkouts and the end of nearby aisles and placing fruit and vegetables near store entrances prompts customers to make healthier food purchases, suggests a new study led by Christina Vogel and Janis Baird from the University of Southampton published on September 7, 2021, in the open access journal PLOS Medicine.

