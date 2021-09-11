Shoppers Choose Healthier Groceries When Supermarkets Place Fruit and Vegetables Near Store Entrances

The supply chain troubles caused by Brexit and the pandemic have been so bad for Satyan Patel that the shelves at his convenience store in central London are seriously lacking water and soft drinks. "Last week I ran out of Coca-Cola. I haven't had large bottles of Evian for three weeks," said Patel. "Without products, there's no business. With empty shelves like this, no one is going to come in the shop anyway," he added. A wide range of businesses have suffered through shortages for several months in the UK -- from milkshakes at McDonald's to beer at a pub chain to mattresses at Ikea.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 9 DAYS AGO