These are the new 'Days of Our Lives' and more to watch

The character of Julie Williams has been on DAYS OF OUR LIVES for decades, so it’s understandable if newer fans aren’t aware of her epic history on the soap! Julie Olson was introduced back in 1965 when the soap debuted, with Charla Doherty playing the teen. The role was recast twice with Catherine Dunn and Catherine Ferrar before Susan Seaforth Hayes took over in 1968. Over the decades, the actress has been nominated five times for Daytime Emmy Awards, and received the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018. Hayes also celebrated her 50th anniversary with DAYS in December of 2018. And even when things are at their darkest, Julie always seems to find a way to pull through!

TV & VIDEOS ・ 7 DAYS AGO