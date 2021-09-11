CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
These are the new 'Days of Our Lives' and more to watch

By Analysis by Lisa Respers France
CNN
CNN
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(CNN) — Soaps and summertime go hand in hand, but now both have left us. There was a time when soap operas reigned supreme, but the numbers have dwindled over the years as, one by one, the daytime dramas have been canceled. That's why I'm so excited about one of...

CNN

TV OT: How the Emmys sounded the alarms for the award-show ratings nightmare. Plus: Casting 'LuLaRich,' and 'On the Verge'

(CNN) — The record-low ratings for last year's Emmys turned out to be the canary in the coalmine for steep across-the-board drops in award-show viewing -- the alarm for an unwelcome wakeup call. Yet if hope springs eternal that those shows can at least partially rebound, challenges associated with the pandemic and shift to streaming only heightened problems already plaguing TV's highest honor and awards in general.
CNN

Donald Trump's laughably childish threat to Mike Pence

(CNN) — Donald Trump is, at root, just an overgrown kid. And not in any good way. Trump's childishness shines through in an excerpt from the soon-to-be released book by authors Bob Woodward and Robert Costa detailing the then-President's attempts to cajole then-Vice President Mike Pence into overturning the 2020 election.
CNN

Biden is priming the pump for Trump Part Deux

Arick Wierson is a six-time Emmy Award-winning television producer and former senior media adviser to New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg. He advises corporate and political clients on communications strategies in the US, Africa and Latin America. He tweets at @ArickWierson. Bradley Honan, CEO of Honan Strategy Group, a Democratic polling and analytics firm, has advised the campaigns of Bill and Hillary Clinton, Michael Bloomberg, Tony Blair and leading global companies. He tweets at @BradleyHonan. The views expressed in this commentary are their own. View more opinion at CNN.
soapsindepth.com

What Happened to Julie on DAYS OF OUR LIVES

The character of Julie Williams has been on DAYS OF OUR LIVES for decades, so it’s understandable if newer fans aren’t aware of her epic history on the soap! Julie Olson was introduced back in 1965 when the soap debuted, with Charla Doherty playing the teen. The role was recast twice with Catherine Dunn and Catherine Ferrar before Susan Seaforth Hayes took over in 1968. Over the decades, the actress has been nominated five times for Daytime Emmy Awards, and received the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018. Hayes also celebrated her 50th anniversary with DAYS in December of 2018. And even when things are at their darkest, Julie always seems to find a way to pull through!
Deadline

‘Days Of Our Lives’ To Revisit Possession Storyline This Fall

In 1994, on NBC’s Days Of Our Lives, fan-favorite character Marlena Evans, therapist/mother/upstanding citizen, became possessed by the devil and wreaked havoc on the residents of Salem. Now, nearly 30 years later, the show is revisiting that memorable storyline this fall. Per NBC, the story began when the wicked Stefano DiMera began hypnotizing Marlena, his “Queen of the Night.” The hypnosis meant to make her fall in love with him left her open to demonic possession and ultimately led to Marlena becoming possessed by the devil. Later that year (on Christmas Eve) in one of the most memorable moments in American...
TV SERIES
New York Post

Norm Macdonald, ‘SNL’ star, dead at 61

Norm Macdonald, the deadpan standup comic and beloved “Saturday Night Live” star from 1993 to 1998, has died after a private nine-year battle with cancer. He was 61. The one-time Weekend Update anchor’s passing was confirmed to Deadline by his management team at Brillstein Entertainment. The Quebec City native’s friend...
CELEBRITIES
fame10.com

Days Of Our Lives: Spoilers For Fall 2021

Who doesn’t love “sweater weather” in Salem? As Days of Our Lives (DOOL) fans gear up for shorter days, leaves changing color, everything pumpkin-spiced, and Halloween, the drama will also continue to heat up. What’s about to unfold for EJ, Nicole, Chad, Abby, Doug, Julie, John and Marlena? Check out the below DOOL spoilers for fall 2021.
TV SERIES
Canyon News

Deception Lingers On “Days Of Our Lives!”

HOLLYWOOD—Looks, like relationship woes are a big focus at the moment on the NBC soap “Days of Our Lives.” I mean who would have expected mob princess Ava Vitali to have such a rage of jealously between friends Nicole and Rafe. Look I sad this before Eric Brady even returned to town, the writers appeared to be pointing their fingers at a Rafe and Nicole pairing, but that didn’t happen as they transitioned to pairing Rafe with Ava which I never understood.
TV SERIES
celebratingthesoaps.com

Days Of Our Lives Beyond Salem: Will There Be A Second Season?

News started buzzing in about July this year. Days of Our Lives (DOOL) fans instantly started guessing who would feature in the cast. Well, Season 1 just wrapped and now fans hope for a second season. Are more storylines there? Can NBC fans expect to see more of it streaming on the Peacock Network?
TV SERIES
Soap Opera Digest

DAYS OF OUR LIVES: BEYOND SALEM Livestream Event!

To celebrate the premiere of the Peacock Original limited series, DAYS OF OUR LIVES: BEYOND SALEM, Xfinity and Peacock are hosting an exclusive DAYS OF OUR LIVES: BEYOND SALEM livestream event Wednesday, Sept. 8th at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m PT. The 45-minute livestream event — available only to Xfinity Rewards members — reunites an all-star cast of the show including Lisa Rinna (Billie), Deidre Hall (Marlena), Drake Hogestyn (John), James Reynolds (Abe) and Eileen Davidson (Kristen). Viewers will have a chance to watch exclusive content, hear stories from the set and ask their favorite stars questions. BEYOND SALEM, the five-episode new miniseries, drops on Peacock on September 6.
TV SERIES
International Business Times

Lisa Rinna Teases New Relationship For Her ‘Days Of Our Lives: Beyond Salem’ Character

Lisa Rinna has seemingly confirmed that her “Days of Our Lives” character Agent Billie Reed could have a new romance on “Beyond Salem.”. Peacock’s spinoff series premiered Monday with an interesting start for Billie who is now an ISA agent in search for six precious jewels that are collectively referred to as the “Alamanian Peacock.”
CELEBRITIES
celebratingthesoaps.com

Days Of Our Lives: Beyond Salem Official Trailer

Days Of Our Lives (DOOL) fans have just turned the first official trailer for the “Days Of Our Lives: Beyond Salem” spinoff into a viral YouTube video!. From revelations about which cast past and prevent will star in the “Days Of Our Lives: Beyond Salem” to plot clues, the trailer has caused some spin-off followers to go wild!
TV SERIES
thestreamable.com

How to Watch ‘Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem’ Online on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, iOS, & Android

NBC’s long-running Days of Our Lives is now going into completely uncharted territory: both with a spin-off and a streaming miniseries. Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem is a week-long miniseries that spans the globe as current and former characters journey outside of Salem, Illinois to locations including Zurich, Phoenix, New Orleans, and Miami. The Peacock Original miniseries will stream Monday, September 6 through Friday, September 10. You can watch the entire miniseries with a Subscription to Peacock.
SALEM, IL
daytimeconfidential.com

WATCH: Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem Cast Does EW Roundtable (VIDEO)

Several of Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem's familiar faces sat down with Entertainment Weekly's Gerrad Hall to chat about the adventure-caper limited series. What did Lisa Rinna, Eileen Davidson, Jackée Harry, Victoria Konefal, Austin Peck, and James Reynolds have to say about the Peacock spin-off?. For one, the pacing...
TV SERIES
