Family Relationships

9/11 families meet for the first time

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 6 days ago

News4Jax.com

Impact of 9/11 on military families

Three million military members have served since 9/11, and more than seven thousand have died in the War on Terror. News 4 Jax anchor Kent Justice spoke to one widow who knows that feeling of loss all too well.
CBS New York

9/11 20 Years Later: Survivors Gather For First Time To Share Painful Experiences, Memories

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Today, we hear from 9/11 survivors brought together for the first time to share their experiences. The group is not only battling with memories of that fateful day, but also illnesses that followed. Sitting side by side are very different people — a priest, an actress, a steel welder — strangers who share something significant; they each have an emotional 9/11 story. “I think it’s very important to keep the story alive,” survivor Fred Eichler told CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis. Eichler was on the 83rd floor of the North Tower. He watched a plane fly into the building and was trapped. “Debris was...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox32chicago.com

9/11 first responder shares her story for the first time

NEW YORK - Nearly twenty years later, a 9/11 first responder is sharing her story for the first time. "It was as close to a war zone as I would ever see.," said registered nurse Cecelia "Cece" Doykos. On Sept. 11 2001, she was in Boston dropping her son off...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HuffingtonPost

Fox News Anchor Walks Out After Restaurant Requests Photo ID With Vaccine Card

Fox News host Bill Hemmer said Monday that he had walked out of a restaurant in New York City after employees asked to see a photo ID along with his COVID-19 vaccination card. “I popped into a restaurant three weeks ago,” he said during a segment on the city requiring proof of vaccination for many indoor activities, including dining. “I said, ‘I don’t have my vaccination card, but I do have an app,’ so I downloaded that and I showed it to them. And they said, ‘Sir, can we see something with your name on it?’”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox29.com

Missing woman's haunting songs on Spotify account may provide answers

A series of haunting songs appeared on missing New York woman Gabby Petito’s Spotify on Sept. 1, a day after her mother last received text messages from her phone. Many of the songs, collected on an account she appeared to share with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, focus on love and heartache.
MUSIC
discoverestevan.com

Where Will You Need Proof of Vaccination or a Negative Test?

Premier Scott Moe announced proof of vaccination or negative test requirements will be implemented for a number of establishments, businesses, and event venues across the province starting October 1. This includes:. indoor dining at restaurants. nightclubs, bars, taverns, and other licensed establishments. events and entertainment venues, including conference centres, casinos,...
RETAIL
The Guardian

I’m dating a woman old enough to be my mother. Should we split up?

I am 31. Three years ago, I fell into a relationship with a woman who was 50. We lied about our ages (I said I was 35 and she said 45). What started off as a casual encounter has evolved into a relationship that isn’t exactly conventional. I don’t know many people who have been able to sustain a relationship with this big an age gap. My friends are all finding their partners, marrying and having kids, while I am still casually dating someone who is older than my mum.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

‘If you wait, it could be too late’: Family of doctor who died of suicide during pandemic pushes for new law

During the worst days of the coronavirus pandemic in New York, in the early spring of 2020, Dr Lorna Breen described the scenes at the Manhattan hospital where she worked as being “like Armageddon.”The emergency department at the New York-Presbyterian Allen Hospital was operating at three times its capacity due to the influx of Covid patients. When she wasn’t at the hospital, she was often directing her staff over the phone. When she contracted Covid herself, and could barely move, she continued to help from afar. But even as the pandemic took a significant personal toll on her own health,...
MENTAL HEALTH
PennLive.com

Memories of 9/11: What it was like to meet the devastated families of Flight 93 heroes

A lot of people remember what they were doing the moment they first heard about the 9/11 attacks. For me, the default is what happened the previous night. Sept. 10 is my son’s birthday, and on that evening we were celebrating his 3rd. The pictures from that night show a little boy in a Steelers jersey with his cousins, blowing a noisemaker and opening a gift – a GI Joe.
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
KTAL

Surviving 9/11 was ‘just the first piece of the journey’

NEW YORK (AP) — Nearly 3,000 people were killed in the 9/11 terror attacks. Yet an estimated 33,000 or more people successfully evacuated the stricken buildings. They navigated mountains of smoky stairs in the World Trade Center’s twin towers or streamed out of a flaming Pentagon. Some fled an otherworldly dust cloud at ground zero. Others willed their way out of pitch-dark rubble.
NEW YORK STATE
CBS Denver

Bob Enyart, Colorado Conservative Pastor & Radio Show Host, Dies After COVID Battle

DENVER (CBS4) – A conservative radio host and pastor in Colorado died of COVID-19. Bob Enyart was vocal and critical about the response to the coronavirus pandemic, abortion, the LGBTQ community and AIDS victims. Fred Williams, who co-hosted the show, announced on social media on Monday that Enyart lost his battle with the virus. Bob Enyart (AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) “Bob Enyart was one of the smartest, and without question the wisest person I’ve known,” Williams stated. On Sept. 3, Denver Bible Church, where Enyart preached, also announced on social media he and his wife, Cheryl, tested positive for the virus. Both were not vaccinated. In 2020, Enyart went to court suing the federal government and state of Colorado, asking to remove attendance limits and mask requirements during indoor services. The Washington Post reports U.S. District Court Judge Daniel Domenico, an appointee under President Donald Trump, ruled in the churches’ favor. Enyart was 62 years old.
DENVER, CO
wtae.com

Chronicle: Remembering 9/11 — Family members reflect

STOYSTOWN, Pa. — The passengers of Flight 93 were the first heroes in the war on terror on U.S. soil, and they won their battle in the skies of western Pennsylvania. Forty strangers came together to successfully prevent four terrorists from reaching their target in Washington, D.C. A few of...
STOYSTOWN, PA
Fox News

The Ingraham Angle - Tuesday, September 14

