Atlanta, GA

Update: Car break-in leads to deadly shooting at Buckhead shopping center

By Amy Wenk
Reporter Newspapers
 6 days ago
A car break-in at a Buckhead shopping center led to a deadly shooting Friday afternoon.

Atlanta Police said around 4 p.m. they responded to 2359 Peachtree Road, the location of the Peachtree Battle shopping center.

The victim told police he was exiting a store when he observed a male breaking into his vehicle and stealing items.

“That victim confronted the subject, and during that confrontation, it escalated to the point where the victim chose to take his weapon and defend himself against the people that were breaking into his vehicle,” Deputy Chief Timothy Peek said in a press conference. Watch it on Facebook .

Deputy Chief Timothy Peek.

The suspect was fatally wounded, police said.

A second suspect fled the scene on foot, who was “shooting as well,” said Peek.

Police located that suspect at 7 Kings Circle, the location of the Treehouse Restaurant & Pub in the Peachtree Hills neighborhood. He had a gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Atlanta Police on Saturday said that they have charged the second suspect, 17-year-old Coby Senior, with felony murder, entering auto, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of firearm by a person under 18.

Senior will be taken to Fulton County Jail once he is released from Grady Hospital, police said.

“At this time, no other charges have been filed and the investigation continues,” said the Atlanta Police Department.

Update: This story has been updated with information about the suspect.

Reporter Newspapers

Reporter Newspapers

