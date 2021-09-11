CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison, WI

Madison artist's adult coloring book invites you to make State Street your own

By Rob Thomas
madison
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost artists might take offense if a stranger started drawing all over their work. But not Madison artist Doug E.L. Haynes. Haynes created the new "State St. Adult Coloring Book" expressly for people to put their mark on, coloring in his streetscape sketches as they see fit. Color its pages, draw on them, even cut out little figures of protesters, Freakfest revelers or sidewalk diners and paste them where you want onto the pages.

madison.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

France recalls its ambassadors to U.S., Australia over submarine dispute

France announced Friday it is recalling its ambassadors to the United States and Australia after it said its Indo-Pacific interests had been undermined by a new agreement made by the Biden administration on nuclear submarines. "At the request of the President of the Republic, I am recalling to Paris without...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
Madison, WI
Entertainment
City
Mount Horeb, WI
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Madison, WI
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy