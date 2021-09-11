Madison artist's adult coloring book invites you to make State Street your own

Most artists might take offense if a stranger started drawing all over their work. But not Madison artist Doug E.L. Haynes. Haynes created the new "State St. Adult Coloring Book" expressly for people to put their mark on, coloring in his streetscape sketches as they see fit. Color its pages, draw on them, even cut out little figures of protesters, Freakfest revelers or sidewalk diners and paste them where you want onto the pages.