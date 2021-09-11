Massive ‘Viewfinder’ Reflects Mesmerizing Ocean View That Is Otherwise Impossible to See

Urban Meyer dutifully shot down speculation his wandering eye would take him away from Jacksonville and out to sunny California. A faction of people will remain understandably skeptical based on his track record. A few of those may be won over to the side of trust and belief this morning as First Coast News airs footage from inside the Meyers' Florida home. Because, well, would a person really unpack 30 treasured family photos and display them — somewhat perplexingly — on a circular glass coffee table at knee level if the intention was to quickly reload them back into a moving truck?

NFL ・ 14 HOURS AGO