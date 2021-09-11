Massive ‘Viewfinder’ Reflects Mesmerizing Ocean View That Is Otherwise Impossible to See
Australian artist and industrial designer Joel Adler centers his work around the experience of the viewer. Working in a variety of mediums, he creates site-specific sculptures, installations, and interactive objects that offer new ways to experience the surrounding environment. His sculpture titled Viewfinder—a 440-pound mirror cantilevered by six tons of concrete and steel—imitates the function of a periscope. Jutting out several feet over the edge of a cliff, the angular structure reflects a breathtaking view of the magnificent waves crashing below. It's a sight previously impossible to observe from such a vantage point.mymodernmet.com
