Saturday at 1:15 pm, the 1-1 Arkansas State Red Wolves make the trip up to take on Jimmy Lake’s Washington Huskies. The Dawgs, coming off a tough road loss at Michigan, look to bounce back against the group of 5 Red Wolves. However, Arkansas State will not be a breeze. In fact, pre-season, there were a few experts who looked at Arkansas St. as a possible upset against Washington. Now looking at the two teams and the struggles The Huskies have had, it may not be viewed as an upset at all. At a disappointing 0-2, this is a massive game for Jimmy Lake as well as John Donovan, to say the least.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO