4-year-old boy dies after accidentally shooting himself Friday night in Macon
A 4-year-old boy fatally shot himself by accident Friday night while holding a gun in an apartment a housing project in south Macon, Bibb County sheriff’s officials said. The child, Kameron Ross, of Warner Robins, was mortally wounded at about 8:30 p.m. at Pendleton Homes on Houston Avenue while visiting his grandmother in Building K at the sprawling apartment complex there, coroner’s officials said.www.macon.com
