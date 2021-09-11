CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Macon, GA

4-year-old boy dies after accidentally shooting himself Friday night in Macon

By Joe Kovac Jr.
Macon Telegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 4-year-old boy fatally shot himself by accident Friday night while holding a gun in an apartment a housing project in south Macon, Bibb County sheriff’s officials said. The child, Kameron Ross, of Warner Robins, was mortally wounded at about 8:30 p.m. at Pendleton Homes on Houston Avenue while visiting his grandmother in Building K at the sprawling apartment complex there, coroner’s officials said.

www.macon.com

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

France recalls its ambassadors to U.S., Australia over submarine dispute

France announced Friday it is recalling its ambassadors to the United States and Australia after it said its Indo-Pacific interests had been undermined by a new agreement made by the Biden administration on nuclear submarines. "At the request of the President of the Republic, I am recalling to Paris without...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warner Robins, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Bibb County, GA
Macon, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Macon, GA
Bibb County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Warner Robins, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Housing Project#Old Boy#Pendleton Homes#Sheriff
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy