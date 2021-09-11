CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan football: 3 receivers who need to step up against Washington

By Jacob Cox
FanSided
FanSided
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichigan football heads into their “maize out” prime time game against Pac-12 foe Washington without their best wide receiver, Ronnie Bell. Not only will the Wolverines head into this game without Bell, but they’ll also be without him for the rest of the season. Ronnie Bell is out for the season with an unspecified knee injury he sustained in the first half of Michigan’s season-opening win against Western Michigan.

Michigan Daily

“Everybody has to step up”: How Michigan plans to replace Ronnie Bell

Jim Harbaugh didn’t sugarcoat the challenge that awaits the Michigan football team in the wake of senior receiver Ronnie Bell’s season-ending knee injury. “It’s gonna be very difficult to replace Ronnie Bell,” Harbaugh said on Monday, minutes after revealing the severity of Bell’s injury, which he suffered while returning a second quarter punt in Saturday’s season-opening victory over Western Michigan. “Really tough. Really tough. … He just wants it really bad.
