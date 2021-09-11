COVID cases fall below 800 in area schools, Aiken continues to see rise
After just tipping over the 1,000 mark last week, local schools reported less than 800 the week ending Sept. 10. The Aiken County Public School District reported 379 cases and Columbia County School District had 220. The Richmond County School System was closed Tuesday and Wednesday with students learning from home as the schools were thoroughly cleaned and sanitized but reported 158 cases.www.augustachronicle.com
