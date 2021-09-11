Behind Enemy Lines: Breaking down Week 1 with Niners Wire

Lions football is almost here. Sunday’s long-awaited game in Ford Field against the San Francisco 49ers marks the start of the Dan Campbell coaching era.

We’ve focused on the Lions side of the matchup, but there’s another team also making its debut. To help learn more about the 49ers, I asked a few questions to Niners Wire editor Kyle Madson. He graciously provided intel on the quarterback situation, the West Coast impression of the Lions and more.

Last year the 49ers were one giant injury list. How has everyone recovered thus far?

So far so good on the injury front, save for WR Jalen Hurd who could be headed for IR after an issue with the knee he hurt in training camp last season. Nick Bosa looks healthy though, as does Dee Ford who missed virtually all of last year with a back injury.

Jimmy Garoppolo has been healthy throughout camp as well, and when he’s been on the field the 49ers have won games.

How long until Trey Lance takes over for Jimmy Garoppolo?

I feel like this is a cop-out answer, but it’s true — it depends. If the 49ers are winning, Garoppolo will stay under center. If not, they may look to make a change. Lance is a long-term investment though and they’ll sacrifice the 2021 campaign if they don’t think the rookie is ready to start and could hamper his long-term development.

On the other hand, Garoppolo hasn’t proven he can stay healthy for any substantial length of time. That said, I’m putting the over/under at 6.5 games before Lance takes over as the starter, and I lean slightly over that number.

What is the outlook for the rookie class, both for Week 1 and overall this year?

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

It’s not great. Lance should be an impactful offensive weapon for a handful of snaps per game even if he doesn’t start. Second-round pick, OL Aaron Banks, couldn’t crack the starting right guard competition before hurting his shoulder in the preseason opener, and third-round CB Ambry Thomas struggled throughout the preseason.

On the other hand, third-round RB Trey Sermon looks primed for a big role as the RB2 behind Raheem Moster, and sixth-round pick RB Elijah Mitchell looked explosive and physical despite cutting some weight from his days at Louisiana-Lafayette. The fifth-round was kind to San Francisco though. CB Deommodore Lenoir looks like the top reserve corner, and safety Talanoa Hufanga is in the mix for the starting strong safety job. Offensive lineman Jaylon Moore also played his way into the swing tackle role after being selected to compete for a job on the interior.

Depth is the name of the game for this rookie class and Sermon is likely to be the only one with a significant opportunity to play in Detroit.

What is the biggest weakness on the 49ers?

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

It’s their cornerback depth. Jason Verrett, Emmanuel Moseley and nickel back K’Waun Williams are the starters. After that it’s dicey. Lenoir and Thomas, the two rookies are there, along with 33-year-old veteran Josh Norman.

They protected (former Lion) CB Dee Virgin on the practice squad too, which may indicate the 49ers’ plans to activate him as well. San Francisco’s secondary should be fine given good health, but with Moseley already dealing with a knee injury, their lack of depth there could bite them early.

How is Dan Campbell perceived in the Bay Area?

Speaking of biting… lol. Campbell gives off big Mike Singletary vibes in that he’ll say things that make you want to run through a brick wall, but it’s really hard to envision him hoisting a Lombardi Trophy any time soon.

Who wins and why?

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers probably win because they have a better roster. I expect the Lions to come out hot playing for a new coach while San Francisco is forced to find their legs in a 10:00-am Pacific Time start though. Sports books have this one as something of a blowout, but I really see Detroit keeping it close.

49ers 23, Lions 17