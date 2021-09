Indie games are among the most enjoyed genre of games across platforms as they bring something new to the table and are made with hard work and creativity. So that makes it important to appreciate developers for the effort they put into their games without having any backing from a big, known studio. The Indie Festival Awards event does exactly that as it is an event that is officially hosted by the Google Play Store that awards the best games released for Android in a particular region. However, for the 2021 event, the winners of the Indie Games Festival have been announced.

